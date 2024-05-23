Nicholas Politis Buys 200,000 Shares of Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.47 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,396,000.00).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.02 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of A$601,050.00 ($400,700.00).
- On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas Politis 1,783,727 shares of Eagers Automotive stock.
Eagers Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.
Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend
Eagers Automotive Company Profile
Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
