Nicholas Politis Buys 200,000 Shares of Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.47 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,396,000.00).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.02 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of A$601,050.00 ($400,700.00).

On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas Politis 1,783,727 shares of Eagers Automotive stock.

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.