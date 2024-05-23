Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $182.20 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00002467 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $182.20 million and $748,569.32 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.70899183 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $765,297.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

