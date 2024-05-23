Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of QUALCOMM Call Options (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 78,034 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 63,117 call options.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.97. 7,676,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,522. The company has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

