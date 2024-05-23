Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 287,176 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 765,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,914,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,138,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,498. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

