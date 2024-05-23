Allstate Corp Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $348,789,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,605. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

