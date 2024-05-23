Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 20,550,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,339,988. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

