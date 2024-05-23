1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

DTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 88,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 100,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

