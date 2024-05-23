1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Trading Down 2.4 %
DTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 88,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 100,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
