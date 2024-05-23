Allstate Corp Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.61 on Thursday, hitting $815.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $820.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $763.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

