Allstate Corp Sells 793 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

