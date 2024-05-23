Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $15,810,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Properties by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $5,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 315,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,396. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

