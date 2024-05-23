Allstate Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.85. 43,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.41. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $269.23.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.