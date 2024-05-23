Lake Street Capital Increases Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $13.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 887,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,832. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

