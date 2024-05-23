Tidemark LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $641.48. The company had a trading volume of 738,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.83. The company has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $650.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.