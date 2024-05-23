EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after buying an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 887,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $166,292,000 after acquiring an additional 392,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.07. The stock had a trading volume of 532,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

