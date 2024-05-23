Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.71

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.71 and last traded at $157.83, with a volume of 4976049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.78.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,459,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Dell Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

