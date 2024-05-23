Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.