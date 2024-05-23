WBI Investments LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,069.5% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 166,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

