Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,896. The company has a market capitalization of $809.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $57.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

