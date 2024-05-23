Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.27 and last traded at $72.56. 4,026,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,506,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

Specifically, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

