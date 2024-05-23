WBI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $437.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,380. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.87 and a 52-week high of $442.09. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $2,043,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,816 shares of company stock worth $8,626,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

