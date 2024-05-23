WBI Investments LLC Sells 5,337 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WBI Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $560.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,790. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

