Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $264.11

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $264.11 and last traded at $264.11, with a volume of 12460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.93.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.14.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

