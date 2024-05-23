Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 795.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,133. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

