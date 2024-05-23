Balboa Wealth Partners Has $497,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $772.78. 338,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.13 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $747.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $730.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

