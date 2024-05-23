Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 950 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

ULTA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.46. The company had a trading volume of 407,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,739. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.45.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

