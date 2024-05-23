Balboa Wealth Partners Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 288,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,857. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

