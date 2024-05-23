Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 1,610 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 0.35% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 133,963 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCMB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.