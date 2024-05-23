WBI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,223 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,684. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,637 shares of company stock worth $46,088,765 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

