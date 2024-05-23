WBI Investments LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

WBI Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,042.6% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 198,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,469. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

