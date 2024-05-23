Tidemark LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 453.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $53,649,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $991.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $943.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $912.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.36.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

