Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.81

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 157065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

