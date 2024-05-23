SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.70

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 1126578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,269,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,457,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 163,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,050 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

