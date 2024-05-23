iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.80

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 699353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

