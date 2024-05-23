TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.030-4.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.67.

TJX stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

