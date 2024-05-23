Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) recently:
- 5/20/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/20/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/9/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/7/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/30/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance
Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,644. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $301.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
