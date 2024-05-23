Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) recently:

5/20/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/30/2024 – Gilat Satellite Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,644. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $301.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

