WBI Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JXN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

JXN traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,069. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

