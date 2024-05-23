WBI Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

WBI Investments LLC lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250,734 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,529 shares of company stock worth $564,115. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

