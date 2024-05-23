24,219 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after buying an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after buying an additional 1,268,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 1,850,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,653. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.