WBI Investments LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 627,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 60,349 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,346,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

