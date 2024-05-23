3,475 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Shares of RGA traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average of $176.35. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

