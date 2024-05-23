SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.20

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 72328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

