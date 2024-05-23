WBI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Price Performance
NYSE GL traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.91. 672,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,725. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,435. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Globe Life Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
