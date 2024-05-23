WBI Investments LLC Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

