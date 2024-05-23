Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $173.96. The company had a trading volume of 355,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average of $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

