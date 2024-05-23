Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE TGT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,006. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

