Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.7%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $646.63 and last traded at $645.23. Approximately 863,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,272,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $640.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

The company has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $606.33 and its 200-day moving average is $546.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,538,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Netflix by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

