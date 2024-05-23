Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.74. 15,570,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 60,756,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Specifically, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.85, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.