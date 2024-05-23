Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 6,585 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $214,407.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,671,639.92.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 19.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 28.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
