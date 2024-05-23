Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 395,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,255. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.