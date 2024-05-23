Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,069.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 1,802,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

